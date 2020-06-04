Gilbert and Jane (Morland) Powers, Warrensburg, will celebrate 50 years of marriage in June.
The couple was married June 6, 1970, at the First Baptist Church of Leeton, Missouri.
Gilbert’s grandfather, the Rev. CJ Ford, married the couple.
The Powers have two children, Michael Powers (Jennifer), Warrensburg, and Sheri Christian (Dallas), Kansas City; one grandson Aaron Leeper (Annamarie), Kansas City; two great-grandchildren, and Sophie and Benjamin Leeper.
A family vacation celebration is planned at a later date.
