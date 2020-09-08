Orrs celebrate 60 years of marriage

Richard D. and Sheryl K. Orr are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Richard Orr and Sheryl Neely were married Sept. 10, 1960 at Popejoy United Methodist Church in Popejoy, Iowa.
The couple has two children and seven grandchildren.
Richard Orr is retired from Central Missouri Community Credit Union and Sheryl Orr is retired from Johnson County Associate Circuit Court.
Cards of celebration may be sent to 806 E. Clark St., Warrensburg.
