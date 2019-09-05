Jim and Ellie O’Malley, Warrensburg, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August.
Father Michael Lynch, a priest from Ireland, married the couple Aug. 23, 1969, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jim is a professor emeritus of psychology and counselor education at the University of Central Missouri, where he taught for 29 years.
Ellie was a guidance counselor in area public schools, Clinical Services coordinator/counselor at Western Missouri Counseling Center and adjunct instructor teaching psychology-related classes for Columbia College and Park College at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster.
Ellie and Jim welcome a “card shower” from friends and family.
