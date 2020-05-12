F.E. (Nick) and Jeanne M. (Ross) Nichol, Warrensburg, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on May 23.
The couple was married May 23, 1970, at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg.
Jeanne works as a receptionist at Insight Eyecare while Nick is a retired helicopter technician in the Army National Guard at Whiteman Air Force Base.
The couple has two children and six grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations may be mailed to the couple at 811 E. Market, Warrensburg, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.