Joyce and Rich Monson recently returned home from an Amtrak vacation to Glacier National Park in celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary.
The Monsons have two children, Janet and John, who were raised on an acreage near Chilhowee where the couple still resides.
The couple has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
