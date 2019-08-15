Nicole Marie Mabrey, Warrensburg, and Charles Christopher Michael, Clinton, are set to get married in the fall of 2019 in Branson.
Nicole is the daughter of Ron and Glenda Mabrey, Warrensburg.
Charles is the son of Gary Michael (deceased) and Melissa Michael, Clinton.
The couple plans to live in Raymore.
