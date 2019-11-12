Hitchcock, Engelken wed

Juliana Marie Hitchcock, Warrensburg, and Christopher Ross Engelken, Bridgeport, New York, were married Sept. 14, 2019, in Kingsville.
The ceremony took place at the Marjorie Powell Allen Chapel at Powell Gardens and was officiated by Pastor Justin Danielson, Centralia, with Pastor Roger Howe, St. Joseph, assisting.
Serving as the bride's honor attendants were her brother, Thomas Hitchcock; Katelin Brown, Warrensburg and Jael Watson, Vancouver, British Columbia.
Attending the groom were his brother and sister, Garron LaFountain and Karlee LaFountain; and Nolan Fields, San Antonio, Texas.
A reception in the Grand Hall at Powell Gardens followed the ceremony.
Juliana's parents are Richard and Susan Hitchcock, Warrensburg.
Juliana is currently pursuing academic research in wildlife rehabilitation.
She graduated in 2013 from Heartland Home Educators, Johnson County.
She also graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in biology from Stephens College and in 2019 with a Master of Science in biology form the University of Central Missouri.
Christopher's parents are Greg Engelken, St. Albans, Vermont; and Laurie and Scott LaFountain, Richmond, Vermont.
He is currently stationed at Hancock Field, Syracuse, New York.
He graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in Astronautical Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and in 2019 with a Master of Business Administration from American Military University.
The couple plan to live in Bridgeport, New York.
