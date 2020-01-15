Ronald and Millicent Henson, Warrensburg, will celebrate 60 years of marriage in January.
The couple was married Jan. 13, 1960, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The couple will celebrate its anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Heroes Restaurant.
Millicent Mina (Ruggles) Henson taught school for more than 25 years and retired from Warrensburg Middle School in 2005.
Vernon Ronald Henson worked for JCPenney for 38 years and retired when the Warrensburg JCPenney closed in 1996.
The couple has two daughters who reside in Warrensburg, Lee Henson Clark Butts and husband, Corey Butts and Ronda K. Henson-Simms and husband, Danny Simms; and a son, Alden Henson who resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with wife Heather.
Ronald and Millicent Henson have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
