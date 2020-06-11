Glenn and Margie (Kile) Johnson celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 11, 2020.
The Johnson are longtime residents of Knob Noster and past owners of Johnson Lumber Company.
Glenn and Margie will celebrate with their immediate family.
They state they plan on having a little bit of cake and ice cream for this special occasion.
Glenn and Margie still have a piece of their original wedding cake in the freezer.
"We aren't really sure of the that cakes condition or what it would taste like, but it has survived 70 years," family members state.
Glenn and Margie have three children, Rick, Vick and Glenda; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
