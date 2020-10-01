Johanna Marie Gafford, Warrensburg, and Blaine Ross McKeehan, Knob Noster, announce their engagement. The couple is planning their wedding for Oct. 22, 2022 at Evelyn Valley Ranch in Windsor.
Gafford is the daughter of Cecelia Gafford and Dave Penrose, Warrensburg, and McKeehan is the son of Michiele Feetham and Bill McKeehan, Knob Noster.
