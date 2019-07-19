Joseph Y. and Patricia A. (Shaw) Ashman, Warrensburg, celebrated 50 years of marriage in July.
The couple was married July 19, 1969, at Our Lady of Pillar Catholic Church in St. Louis.
The couple met in Warrensburg where Patricia was teaching at the University of Central Missouri and Joe was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Joe is retired from the Social Security Administration. He also served in the Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran.
Patricia is a retired history professor at UCM.
The couple has three children, Laura Jolna, Los Angeles, California, Sarah Ashman-Bendel, Columbia, Joseph Ashman, Silver Spring, Maryland; and three grandchildren, Henry and Lee Bendel and Lucas Ashman.
The Ashmans celebrated their Golden Anniversary with family and friends at a luncheon at Blue Market restaurant in Columbia.
