Jerry Lee and Judith Ann (Burford) Arwood, Leeton, celebrated 50 years of marriage in August.
The couple was married Aug. 12, 1969, Harmony Baptist Church in Leeton.
The couple will celebrate with family and friends this month with an outdoor party on the Arwood Family Farm north of Leeton.
Jerry is retired from American Family Insurance but still raises cattle.
Judith is retired but still works part time.
The Arwoods have three children, Tonia, Sharon and Jeremy (deceased 1981); and seven grandchildren.
