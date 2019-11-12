Bill Hayes, Holden, will celebrate his 90th birthday in November.
Hayes was born Nov. 30, 1929 in Beamon.
A celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 30 at Magnolia Baptist Church, 885 S.W. 840th Road, Holden.
A card shower will take place at the celebration.
