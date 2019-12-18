Nicole Mabrey and Chris Michael were married Sept. 21 at Top of the Rock in Branson.
Nicole's, Warrensburg, parents are Ron and Glenda Mabrey.
Chris's, Clinton, parents are Melissa Michael and the late Gary Michael.
Nicole has a Master's degree in Literacy Education from the University of Central Missouri and works in the Blue Springs School District.
Chris has a Bachelor's degree in Business from Missouri Baptist in St. Louis and is self-employed.
The couple plans to live in Raymore.
