Johnsons celebrate 50 years of marriage

Ronald and Marie Johnson celebrated 50 years of marriage Sunday, Aug. 30.
Ron and Marie have two adult children, Debbie Callaway and Steven Johnson; and two grandchildren, Nolan and Emma-Claire Johnson.
Ron and Marie and their children moved to Warrensburg in 1986, where Ronald retired as a captain in the U.S. Air Force. The couple has resided in Warrensburg for 34 years.
Ron and Marie's family had plans of celebrating this milestone by having a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party locally, however, COVID-19 meant these plans were postponed.
