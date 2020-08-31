Albert "Joe" and Sharon Gobber of Warrensburg celebrated 50 years of marriage Aug. 22.
Joe Gobber and Sharon, formally Jenkins, were married Aug. 22, 1970, at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
Joe Gobber is retired from working at the Sara Lee Corporation and Sharon Gobber is retired from being the director of purchasing at Central Missouri State University, now University of Central Missouri.
Joe and Sharon Gobber have three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
