Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ficken will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25.
Larry G. Ficken and Carol Vera Crouch were married Nov. 25, 1970, at the La Monte United Methodist Church.
The couple reside in Knob Noster and are both retired. They have three children, Ryan Ficken of Ottawa, Kansas, Wesley Ficken of Olathe, Kansas, and Lori Beth Josefy of Ohahran, Saudia Arabia; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic, the couple will celebrate with family and friends at a later date.
The couple requests no gifts.
