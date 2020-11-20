Mr. and Mrs. William “Bill” Bremmer, of Warrensburg, will celebrate their 65th anniversary Nov. 20 with a card shower.
William Bremmer and Betty Lou Lockard were married Nov. 20, 1955, at Warrensburg First Baptist Church in Warrensburg by the Rev. Ernest Waite.
The couple are both retired.
They have one daughter, Marsha Bremmer.
Cards may be sent to 1301 Manitou Way Court, Warrensburg, Mo., 64093.
