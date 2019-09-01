HOLDEN — Representatives of five organizations with Matthews-Crawford Post 131 of The American Legion met with members of Camp Valor Outdoors at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at 307 N. Mary St., Holden, to present donations to help with the Veterans Village project.
Additionally, Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Rep. Dan Houx were in attendance to show their support for the grassroots project.
“The Veterans Village project is designed to provide housing and rehabilitation for homeless veterans so they can become productive members of society and get jobs,” John Schwent, founder and executive director of Camp Valor Outdoors, told the Daily Star-Journal in 2018.
Camp Valor Outdoors plans to have a total of 10 tiny houses built in Veterans Village.
The first three houses have been constructed and are near completion.
Schwent estimates these houses should be completed within 60 days and hopes to start accepting applications from homeless veterans willing to live in the houses in about 30 days.
With the contributions from the members of American Legion Post 131, Camp Valor Outdoors currently has enough funds to erect the next two houses.
The cost of constructing each house comes to about $15,000.
Camp Valor Outdoors currently seeks volunteers and businesses who are willing to sponsor the construction of the remaining five houses the group plans to build.
The organization also seeks a wide range of skilled volunteers willing to help with the construction of the houses.
“We’re looking for volunteers, folks who like to paint, help with sheetrock, electric and plumping,” Schwent said, noting that the electric and plumbing construction held up the construction of the first three houses for about a month.
Gene Collins, a Vietnam veteran and electrician, is one such volunteer who decided to help his fellow veterans.
Collins wired the electricity for the first three houses completely on his own, dedicating about 50 to 60 hours of his own time on each house. He plans to continue helping complete the remaining houses planned for the Veteran Village project, so long as his health issues do not interfere.
The construction of Veterans Village has operated on a house-to-house basis, rather than waiting for the funding of all 10 houses to be obtained to start construction.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to stop 20 veterans a day from committing suicide, so once we got the initial funding, we got started,” Schwent said.
The group also plans to construct a community center with a community kitchen, computers, washers, dryers and counselors for the housed veterans to use.
“We want to bring these resources together to get [homeless veterans] back to feeling good about themselves and to ultimately get them a home and a job, back to living the American dream again,” Schwent said.
Camp Valor Outdoors seeks to address the physical, emotional, spiritual, financial and mental needs of homeless veterans through the Veterans Village project. During his time with the organization, Schwent said he has been able to experience veterans’ needs first-hand.
“When you start helping veterans, you start to notice where the other needs are,” Schwent said.
According to Schwent, Catholic charities relocated about 30 veterans from 2017 to 2018 into other counties because Johnson County did not have any affordable or appropriate housing for them to stay in.
“We looked at it as, if we happened to be homeless, how would we feel if we were picked up and dropped off two to three counties away where you don’t know anybody and you have no network,” Schwent said. “That’s what’s driving 20 veterans a day to commit suicide: no hope.”
For more information on how to volunteer or sponsor a house, visit facebook.com/pages/Camp-Valor-Outdoors/1545763355735635 or contact Schwent at (816) 898-8311.
