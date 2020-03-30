Amanda Lankford entered her current position as Western Missouri Medical Center’s director of Quality/Risk Management in 2016 after a number of years as a nurse and nurse leader.
Lankford grew up in Chilhowee before becoming a registered nurse in 2004.
She was later employed as the director of services at Warrensburg Manor, where she found her love of nurse leadership.
Lankford was also employed as a nurse leader at Golden Valley in Clinton for almost 10 years, during which she obtained her master’s degree in business administration in 2013, learning aspects of the entire healthcare system as opposed to just one nursing unit.
As the director of Quality/Risk Management at WMMC, part of her job has included helping patients, staff and the community amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
One of these responsibilities has included helping handle the donations made to the hospital.
“We’re truly grateful for all of the donations that we’re getting,” Lankford said. “I’m managing those donations as they come in and we’re overwhelmed by the amount of people who want to help. It has been awesome.”
Lankford also expressed the importance of the work of all her staff members such as Infection Control Nurse Jennifer Evert, who Lankford said is “eyeballs deep in fielding questions, reporting test results and making sure everybody stays safe.”
“The ‘Teamup2Cleanup’ innovation we developed during this COVID-19 work is a great example of the rewarding opportunities we have to think outside the box to improve the health and wellness of our staff, physicians and community,” Lankford said.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“No two days are ever the same. Under me I have infection control, patient advocacy and risk and quality improvements we make in our facilities. Some days I wear a hat that is more of a legal hat and I call our legal counsel and ask questions about some of the legalities that our organization faces. Some days I wear a hat that is more on the risk side, so keeping keeping our patients and staff safe. Other days I may be working on care and process improvements within our organization and helping leaders identify gaps in our processes to streamline and organize the workflow and the care that we give.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“Right now, most of the questions we’re getting revolve around personal protective equipment (PPE). I’m getting an influx of phone calls from seamstresses from all over the area and even the distant area asking, ‘Where can I bring my mask,’ ‘How can I make my mask,’ ‘What do I need to protect myself,’ ‘What do I need to wear to protect our family,’ and ‘Should we stay at home?’ We’re getting a lot of questions about the infection control part of it and so it’s been fielding those questions.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Because we have the complaints and compliments that come in, social media begins to be a huge challenge for us because sometimes people put things out on social media on a daily basis that is a one-sided view. There’s always more to the story so if I could, I’d tell people don’t fall into the trap of believing everything you read on social media because sometimes there’s more to the story and it makes a little more sense. But we can’t put that on there when people put their review, so that’s probably the biggest challenge that we have.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I am a nurse by trade and I became a director of quality because I could serve a greater whole. When I was a nurse on the floor, I had one to five patients that I took care of. When I became a nurse leader, I took care of the nurses who took care of the patients. As a nurse director, I can take care of everybody from nurses to staff, patients, clinics and hospitals, so I get to serve a greater population.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Absolutely because my 10-year-old self wanted to be a pediatric nurse, but as I grew as a nurse and learned the business side of it, that was when I got my master’s in business to learn more. I found a love of the leadership for that greater whole. Even in nursing school, I wouldn’t have imagined that I would be in a leadership role where I could kind of be behind the scenes being a nurse.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Continue to pursue your dream and never forget that the reward is in the whole, so the biggest reward is when you see things not happen. For instance, with COVID-19, if we see zero patients come into this hospital. Our biggest goal is to not have a big influx. That is the reward that you get out of doing a good job. Sometimes the reward from this job is unseen and you have to step back and say, “I’ve done a good job because people didn’t get hurt, because things worked smoothly, because what you don’t hear about is the reward.” For some people it’s hard because instant gratification is what people feel is the reward of their jobs and my job doesn’t have instant gratification.”
