Working Today: Wired Graphics co-owner creates custom clothing, vinyl decals for the community

Wired Graphics co-owner Shannon Schroeder finds the most rewarding aspect of her job to be seeing people in the community making use of the heat transferred clothing, vinyl decals and embroideries she helped create.
Schroeder co-owns and operates the business with her husband.
They originally operated Wired Graphics from their home when they started their business in 2012.
In 2017, they opened up their store front at 417 N. Maguire St. Suite E, Warrensburg.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I run the business with my husband. I think what people are most surprised about is that we actually work together here all the time which is a little bit unusual. But we actually really enjoy it. He does more of the embroidery stuff and I do more of the transfers, some of the vinyl things. So we have everything kind of split up but at the same time I actually do work with my husband everyday which is kind of something that a lot of people don't understand, but somehow we make it work."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“We get questions about how we got into it. I have a degree in graphic technology from the University (of Central Missouri) and my husband has a degree in drafting which is kind of the opposite, but also somewhat similar. Honestly we just decided to jump into it."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I would say keeping up with all of the latest trends would probably be the most challenging thing. People's tastes are changing all the time. Making sure that we do our research and see what people like or what's selling more not only around the country but in Warrensburg as well. Even with new technology, not just what the trends are, but new technologies and new ways of doing things better. That's more time consuming than you ever realize when you start a business. Its a good thing to do, but it's definitely something that you constantly have to look at. You never are finished with that task."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“When people like what we do. That is genuinely my favorite thing: when I hear back from customers that say they loved their shirt, embroidery, hats. That's really rewarding for me. Its also really rewarding when we see someone using our stuff when we go out in town. We live here so we're around all the time so if we see somebody wearing a shirt that we made, or a hat or a polo, it's satisfying knowing that we contributed that, that we made that for someone and they use it."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“No, actually. I strayed from this path when I first started college, but at 10 years old I remember telling my mom that I was going to own a t-shirt shack on the beach. She would ask me all the time, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' and I'd say, 'I'm going to the beach and open a t-shirt shop.' So I always thought it was fun, I honestly never thought about it being an actual career; it was always kind of a joke. But I wanted to do it and I thought it sounded like so much fun to make t-shirts. So when I opened up Wired Graphics, the first thing my mom said to me was, her face went blank and she said, 'You're really opening a t-shirt shop.' I think my 10-year-old self would be far less surprised than maybe my 18-year-old self."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
"I would just say to work hard and keep at it. It seems overwhelming anytime you're starting something that is hard, but the things you have to work for the most are the most rewarding. Just keep at it - I think that is the main thing. Any kind of job you like or want to have you just have to realize that you're going to have to work your way through a lot of stuff that you don't like at times, but you'll get there."
