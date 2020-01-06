Working Today: Warrior Jujitsu owner and instructor teaches martial arts of jujitsu, judo

Billy Matheny opened his martial arts studio Warrior Jujitsu with his wife in 2006 and has continued to instruct children and adults alike in martial arts while also serving in the military.
In addition to specializing in jujitsu and judo fighting styles, Matheny works as a security forces instructor on Whiteman Air Force Base.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“The passive side of it. Everyone thinks of jujitsu and martial arts and they think of fighting and violence. But the word ‘jujitsu’ actually means ‘gentle art.’ It is designed so that I don’t have to hurt my opponent if I don’t want to, but I certainly could. With a punch, one would have to hit me as hard as they can and hope it’s enough to get the job done. If you try to pull your punch and it wasn’t enough, you’ve lost that element of surprise and I’ll try to counter-attack. It’s all-or-nothing. With jujitsu, if I can get my opponent in an armlock or wristlock, I now control how much I put into it. I can either just hold them there until they calm down, I can cause enough pain so that they tap out or in the worst case scenario when they wish to hurt me or someone else, I can break whatever limb I have a hold of or render them unconscious. It’s not an all-or-nothing approach; I get to decide what I do and how severe I go with it.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“I teach jujitsu and judo and most people are just familiar with the term ‘martial arts.’ Some people don’t really know what jujitsu is. So I get asked that a lot: ‘What is jujitsu?’ The average person doesn’t know the difference between jujitsu, judo, karate, taekwondo; it’s all martial arts to them. Each martial art at its core has a philosophy that each one believes sets them apart from another and gives them an advantage. For instance, with taekwondo (which I’ve studied for several years and I’m just shy of getting my black belt in that), it’s a heavy-kicking art. I’d say 80 percent of what they do is kicking whereas boxing is nothing but punches. My style of jujitsu is a little more well-rounded. We believe in taking the fight to the ground, a lot of ground fighting and grappling skills, throws and takedowns. We do incorporate the punching and kicking, but it’s more of a technique and leverage-based art as opposed to being able to smash an opponent in the face with a hand or foot.”
What is the most challenging aspect for your job?
“Just time. During my day job, I’m an instructor at Whiteman Air Force Base. This is kind of my ‘hobby-job,’ if you want to put it that way. Being able to give my students enough time is pretty challenging. Also, we have a wide range of students. There are gifted learners that I can show (techniques) to one time and they pick it up and I have a few that come in that need more one-on-one attention. It challenges my instructor skills sometimes.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Seeing the light bulb come on. Seeing that moment when it clicks and seeing the gradual changes as they progress through the ranks and their skills, the self confidence that comes with it. You can see the changes, in kids especially, and it’s rewarding.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Yes, when I was a kid, in my future I was going to be the next WWE or WWF world champion. That was my goal, that was all I was going to do. There was no Plan B. At age 10, I couldn’t foresee this. I even saved up my money and put myself through pro-wrestling school. I graduated and had one pro match. The problem was that back in the mid-80s, a little guy was considered 230 pounds or 245 pounds. It was the age of the giant and colossal athletes and then there was me at the time weighing 180 pounds soaking wet. I had to figure out what I was going to do for a living until I could get big. So I thought, ‘I’ll join the military. They’ll feed me three meals a day, they have a gym I can work out in. I’ll go in for four years and come out at that minimum 200-ish pounds range and then I’ll go back into wrestling.’ Then I got sent to Whiteman Air Force Base, met my wife here, and on and off again I retired here and I’ve been here ever since.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Enjoy the ride. Don’t do it for the money. Do it for the love of teaching and seeing your students excel at it.”
