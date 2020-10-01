Working Today: Warrensburg tourism director tells visitors, new residents about her home

WARRENSBURG — Tourism Director Marcy Bryant works to promote Warrensburg, but also helps to promote Johnson County.
Bryant grew up in Chillhowee and is a University of Central Missouri alumna.
Bryant has held various positions across Johnson County, including working for the Johnson County circuit clerk, as a city finance assistant and positions in the marketing departments of Warrensburg Parks and Recreation as well as UCM before beginning her job with WCVB in 2017.
WCVB is located at 407A E. Russell Avenue, Warrensburg.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“The WCVB was created around 2013. Prior to that, the Warrensburg Chamber (of Commerce) worked to offer the Visitor Center and then the WCVB was formed, so the visiting services aspects came over to the WCVB. It’s relatively new, so a lot of people don’t know about the WCVB, what we’re doing and what our mission is. So, when I go out and about to different organizations and make different presentations, a lot of people will come up to me afterwards and say, ‘I didn’t even know we had a Visitor’s Center. I didn’t know we offered this.’ A lot of people are very surprised, but after they learn what we’re doing, they’re very encouraging and like, ‘Wow, we should be doing this. We have a lot of great things in our community.’ ... Ultimately, we know if we fill these hotels and bed and breakfasts, they’re going to Walmart, our retail locations, they’re eating out, so that’s helping keep our local businesses going. That’s our ultimate goal. We’re going to bring them in, help support the tourism jobs that we have, those working in the lodging industry and restaurants, and that’s going to help keep them working and secure their jobs.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“‘What do you do? What do we really have?’ And they’re right; we don’t have the beaches or amusement parks, but we do have so many different opportunities for our visitors to participate in and take advantage of. We have (Knob Noster) State Park. Not every community can say they have a state park within eight miles of their location,” she said. “We have (the University of Central Missouri, which offers yearlong incredible productions from the theater and dance departments. The UCM art gallery has different exhibits throughout the year and it’s free. We have Central Missouri Speedway, Powell Gardens and we have three incredible golf courses in our area.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“It’s resources. We could do some really incredible things with marketing. At WCVB, I work with an incredible board and I get to work with city administration. I’m so blessed to have this opportunity because both of those groups of individuals are so positive and so forward-thinking, supporting and encouraging, but I’m a staff of one. It’s hard sometimes because you can have so many great ideas and I have to prioritize,” she said.
In 2020, COVID-19 has also made Bryant’s job, along with most people’s, difficult.
“We broke up our marketing with a certain percentage in print and digital, then COVID-19 hit. We work to promote all of the events going on and so for print, we had a calendar of events. We had done some really amazing print ads in April that we sent out the first of March and in the second/third week of March, the sky fell. All of the events got canceled and we had a bunch of ads with events that weren’t happening and we couldn’t change those; they were printed and they were out. We learned that we were going to do more digital so we could make those changes immediately and get out more current information. The lodging tax also took a hit because events were canceled, so a lot of our hotels closed floors down, furloughed staff and one hotel temporarily closed. We had to look to the budget and prioritize how to reach people. We wanted to continue telling Warrensburg’s story and we still want to be in front of them because once COVID-19 is over, we’ll still be here. So just like everybody, it’s budgeting and staffing.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I tell people I have the best job in the entire world. I really, truly believe I have the best job.I get to tell people about my home and I love that. I love meeting new people. Residents will come in and want a map and we’ll start talking and I get to learn their stories.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Yes, yes, yes. My 10-year-old self was very shy. Talking was not my thing. The thought of giving a speech, even through high school, was terrorizing. My life goal at 10 was to become a librarian so I could get paid to read and tell people very quietly what cool books we had and help them find their books.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“I was incredibly lucky when I came into this position. We have an incredible group of resources in this community. When I first started, (Warrensburg) Main Street was at my door saying, ‘Let’s work together. Let’s do what we can. We’re here for you, you’re here for us,’ and the chamber did the exact same thing; city administrators and my board, too. Having those resources to be able to go to when I had questions or needed support, that was incredible.I would encourage anyone to look at your resources, reach out, connect with them. They’re here to help you and you’re here to help them. We have a lot of positive, great things going on in this community and everyone is continuing that and increasing that.”
