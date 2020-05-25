Ryan Seever, steel structural technician, has been employed at Warrensburg Collision since 2014 and said he is able to learn, train and grow everyday at his job.
"From when I started until now, I've learned so much about the industry, growing people and just being the best team player I can be," Seever said.
Warrensburg Collision owner Casey Lund said Seever has helped implement the 'lean' principles to the business, which involves improving their processes through continuous improvement and elimination of waste.
"He is the local 'lean' guru and has even spent time teaching the Air Force about lean principles and how to innovate and apply 'lean' to their everyday jobs," Lund said.
Seever was also recognized as the Top "Shop Worker" in the Nation by Fender Bender Magazine last October.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“At Warrensburg Collision, Casey Lund has set aside the first 45 minutes of every day for us to make a two-second improvement. It's about building people and processes and ourselves. We do a lean learning every day to challenge and grow our minds. We take time everyday to make ourselves better because we know the better, smarter and more trained our people and staff are, the better quality we can provide for our customers."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“Everyone always asks, 'What is the safest car on the road today?' That question is hard to answer. As technology advances, so do vehicles and all manufacturers have to meet certain guidelines. Features that you would find on a higher-end European vehicle are now available on base model everyday U.S.A. cars. Safety seems to be number one right now in the industry and manufacturers. We train our people to the highest level, we have 18 OEM certifications to repair vehicles back to their standards set by the manufacturer."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I'm lucky to say that there are no real challenges that stick out to me because if we have a challenge, then we just come together as a team and we fix it. It's an opportunity for improvement, so anytime we have a reoccurring challenge or problem, we come together as a team and we come up with a solution to put into our process so that it doesn't happen again. The more minds we put onto a challenge or problem, the better the solution we come up with as a team."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Every car we fix here at Warrensburg Collision, we fix as if we were putting our own families in it. Quality and safety is our number one concern. It makes me feel good knowing that we are fixing cars correctly by the OEM procedures. Every car is researched and fixed by the manufacturer's guidelines. We recalibrate and scan all safety systems and computer modules on every vehicle that leaves our facility. It just feels good knowing we're putting people back in the high quality of car just like they expected when they bought it new from the manufacturer."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“No, I've always been fascinated with taking things apart, learning how they work and putting them back together. I pay a huge attention to detail and love learning every day."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
"You must be passionate about what you're doing. Always have an open mind to learn. If we stop learning, we stop growing. Quality has to be number one. People's safety is in your hands. Be proud of what you do, it's important."
