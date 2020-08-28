Johnson County United Way Executive Director Scott Holmberg has served a number of roles in the community throughout his time in Johnson County and for a little more than a year, Holmberg has been ensuring youth programs are funded through the United Way organization.
Holmberg previously served as the director of RISE Community Services and lead the effort towards the construction of the inclusive playground at Cave Hollow.
Prior to working at RISE and in his community positions, Holmberg served in the military and worked as an engineer at General Electric.
“After retiring from a career, you have so much to give,” Holmberg said. “Do something productive, whether it be volunteer or paid, but keep living.”
Despite the wide range of varying occupations he had, Holmberg said he has enjoyed all of them.
Through the Youth United grant, Johnson County United Way is currently accepting applications for funds to give out.
For more information or an application, visit jocouw.org/ or message Johnson County United Way's Facebook page.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I think folks would be surprised at the amount of administrative work that goes on at a non-profit. While we are non-profit, we are a business so we have to do insurance, bank deposits, etc. I think the public side is the most enjoyable, but it’s the administrative side of making sure that donors are thanked, records are accurate, etc. is important. I think there’s more of it than people would know.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“The United Way is a county organization and we are focused on youth, but when you say that, the immediate thing is, ‘Well what does that mean? What do you actually do?’ United Way is a connector organization, if you will. We represent the community in certain ways. For instance, organizations and their employees donate funds and then we go out as a board to help decide where those funds go. Across the county, we distribute those funds and they trust us to have a pulse on the county and what needs to be done to support the youth. We represent them. It’s an honor, it’s a privilege, it’s a responsibility.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Mostly that you’re on 24-seven. There’s no income stream, if you will. We’re not a government entity that receives specific tax funds. We don’t have a product to sell. The other thing is to not try to compete with another organization because in no way does United Way want to stop you or convince you not to donate to any of the other causes whether it be your church for other not-for-profits. There’s a large number of people that do a lot of good work. We want to participate, but not compete.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“When you see young folks light up. We participate with our partner organizations so if you go to Reese Education Center, we had a leadership program so the folks had a certain amount of money and in the classroom when we did the budget, everybody’s eyes were big because they thought they had a lot of money and then we went over to Swisher’s to actually buy stock tanks that you’ll see down at the alley activation way for Main Street downtown and saw that the money was limited. So you see education. Two of the young folks we were working with went to the KOKO Radio and had a live radio show to explain what they were doing. I think the most rewarding aspect for me is to see progress with the organizations we’re working with, but seeing the young folks actually engaged in changing the world in some way. We had a group that wanted to build a food pantry and so they actually got to build it. They talked to the resources about where to set it and how to fund it. Those are all real challenges. It’s extremely rewarding to me to see young folks start that process because as we all know, as we grow up, you want all kinds of different things. But how do you go about getting it? How do you build a park? How do you feed the homeless? How do you fund city streets? How do you do all this stuff? Seeing them recognize that we want to do everything but we can only do some things. And it’s not just money; it’s time. How fast you can get it done. The whole focus of the program is to help young folks develop pride in themselves and the community.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Probably not. Even though I went into an industry and I’m an engineer by trade and I did well there, it doesn’t surprise me that I’m active in the community in this career field. I did it later and I think that’s healthy in some ways because I got to know how businesses operate and I have the ability to move through the community and my children are raised so I don’t feel stressed. Not-for-profit organizations are typically over-worked and under-paid and the folks don’t tend to complain about that. But I’m not surprised I’m this active in the community at this point.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“I would work in a competitive industry for 10 or more years before I went to a not-for-profit. I think the lessons of actually having to run a business, make ends meet and deal with people in that setting is extremely helpful, especially since all the money we receive is from businesses and other people that are willing to give up their profit to support something. Having the understanding and being able to communicate with them in a way that makes sense is helpful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.