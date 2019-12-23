Working Today: Travel advisor takes the stress out of international trips

Ashley Morris, Alpaca Your Bags owner and travel advisor, helps book about $1.5 million in travel each year, all out of her at-home office set up in her home in Warrensburg.
Alpaca Your Bags represents the top 5% of travel advisors and has been the recipient of The Knot’s Best of Weddings on three occasions.
Morris previously held a position in advertising for a company in New York.
She later discovered while planning her honeymoon that there was an entirely new need for travel advisors in the digital age and decided to start her own business.
“With the Internet, there’s now too much information out there; it’s too overwhelming,” Morris said. “If you search for an all-inclusive trip to Mexico, you’ll get like 2 million results.”
Morris has helped clients plan trips to locations such as Mexico, Europe and Dominican Republic.
“A travel adviser’s job is to help guide you through all that chaos and hopefully cut through some of the clutter and help you make smarter decisions with your money,” she said.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“People say to me all the time, ‘Oh you must travel for free.’ Travel is a big part of the job, but I think what surprises people the most is that it’s really about project management and financial management. For example, if we have 100 people traveling in a wedding group, we’re organizing those 100 people. Their flights, transportation, getting them booked into the right room at the resort, excursions, activities and travel insurance, which isn’t the sexiest thing to talk about, but it is super important and you need it to go on a trip. I think it surprises most people that my job is very detail-oriented and more about project management than anything else. It’s also not always about finding the cheapest trip, it’s about getting you the most for your money and educating people on why you want to spend money on certain things and not on others.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“The most common question is, ‘Why should I use a travel advisor?’ I’m a realist and I think you’re not going to use a travel agent for every trip; I get that. I don’t do any domestic travel, I only work on international trips. I think a travel advisor is for that time when you need that extra bit of expertise or attention. Maybe you’re going to a destination you’re not familiar with — I go to these places so I can tell you how to do it and the ins and outs of each place. I can also tell you the best things to spend your money on. I can also help you troubleshoot when things go wrong. Let’s face it: sometimes when we travel, stuff happens like flights get delayed, flights get cancelled, you might have something pop up in your life that means you have to change your trip. I can be your single point of contact to help you with all of that. Once people hear that, it kind of takes the stress out of traveling for them and they get more excited about it.”
What is the most challenging aspect for your job?
“The most challenging thing is dealing with the weather and dealing with the airlines because sometimes things happen that affect trips. Thankfully, if people work with a travel advisor, there is someone to help them. I like knowing that I’m there to support people if they need it. Dealing with airlines and dealing with the unexpected can be challenging, but I’m also trained and experienced at knowing how to fix those problems.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Helping people see that travel is really exciting. Especially those people who were maybe a little nervous or who have never left the country before. Just being a small part of helping them experience a new culture or a new country is really rewarding. We’re really lucky we have great clients and we get great feedback. People who say, ‘I never would have taken this trip’ and ‘I couldn’t have done it without you’ and ‘thank you so much for helping me,’ that’s the kind of stuff that keeps me going. It also helps offset those 2 a.m. ‘my flight was canceled, what do I do?’ phone calls.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Ten-year-old me wanted to be a dolphin trainer, so maybe in some ways. Though I’m not surprised that I’m working with people, helping them and educating them. That’s always been who I am and what I do. Even in my advertising job, I was in client service and it was about helping people work though situations — it’s actually really similar. My grandma always thought I would be Samantha Brown (she was on the Travel Channel for a long time). I’ve always traveled, it’s what I’ve always spent my money on since I was 18 years old. I’ve never been someone who buys shoes or clothes or bags; I was always going on trips.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Be patient because you won’t have it all figured out over night. I’ve been doing this for five years and I learn things everyday. That’s kind of what’s so fascinating about travel and this industry: it changes by the minute. Make sure you have a good network of people around you to learn from.”
