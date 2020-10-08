Working Today: Tony's Market owner brings fresh produce, Italian dishes to Warrensburg

Tony LoChiano has been selling fresh produce and serving Italian dishes to the Warrensburg community out of Tony's Market for about 27 years.
LoChiano said the produce available at his market is from local producers whenever possible.
When that is not an option, LoChiano said they go as far as Mexico, Florida, California and Texas.
"Wherever the merchandise grows during the season," LoChiano said.
What would surprise most people to learn about your job?
"Everyday is a surprise. A job is what you make out of it. If you look at it as a challenge, everyday is a new adventure."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“The most common question is, 'Do I grow everything I sell?' No, I don't. I don't have the time. Either you have to sell or you have to grow. Those people who grow and sell are in a minority. They'll grow a few items, they're in business for a few weeks and that's it."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Trying to keep prices down and buying the best merchandise available. That's the challenge. You have to go whenever the sun shines and it's not just picking up the phone and calling the warehouse for these items. We've got to go where it grows and that changes all the time."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Customers. I'm always amazed at my customers. Most of them are just like friends and that's very neat."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“I've been in this all my life. I grew up in it. My grandparents and my parents, we grew everything. So it's not the idea that I don't know how to grow, I don't have the time. You have to make the choice: one or the other."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Be sure you love what you do. It's not always the money. If you work for someone, be sure you work like it was your own place because when you do that, you make that person money and in return, you'll make money."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.