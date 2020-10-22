Working Today: Those Were the Days cashier, vendor helps bring antiques to the community

Despite having been a cashier and vendor at Those Were the Days for 12 and a half years, Jeanie Copper says the selection of items available at the antique store is so large that she couldn't even know about every item available for sale.
Those Were the Days is the second largest antique store by square footage in Missouri, but Copper said they have more items than any location in Missouri.
"You could spend a day in here and never see it all," Copper said. "If we don't have it here, you don't need it."
What would surprise most people to learn about your job?
"The unique items that come to the counter. The store is so massive, when dealers bring things in in boxes, we don't get to see each item as they come in. When they bring items up, we're like, 'Where did you find that?' Or it's such a reasonable price for an item that it might actually be worth a lot more. I would say that is the most fun: To see what people pick out."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“I think a lot of people think that we know where all the merchandise is. We get calls and people come to the counter saying they're looking for one specific thing and because we're so massive, unless we ourselves have it in our booth, it would be very difficult to know where a specific item is. But we have dealers that specialize in things like tools, knives, fishing and other things like that so we can give them a general area. But I think people are surprised that we do not know where every single item is in the store. Some people think we have an inventory, some people believe that one person owns all the stuff in the store. Each dealer rents a space and we can bring in whatever we want to bring in."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Probably explaining to people that we don't know every item in the store. If we're extremely busy, your feet start hurting. I can't think of any real downside to working here."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“The most fun is meeting people from across the U.S., sometimes other countries. They come and they hear about us from a family member. We get a lot of Whiteman Air Force Base people and they bring their families in. We get to meet a lot of unique people and we love to see what they collect and the story behind it. People will start out on the east coast and travel to see a family member in some place and they'll always make a stop here because of our reputation and just how large we are. Every customer when its their first time always says, 'I'll be back. I had no idea you all had this much stuff.'"
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Probably not because I was raised on a farm in Concordia and my dad used to take me to auctions all the time, so I kind of got the bug early. But I never thought I would be a resaler. I always thought I'd be a florist because I liked to mess with flowers and stuff. But it's not too far off. My dad would enjoy getting a good deal on a box of stuff and dig into it to find some treasure. It's not that much of a stretch that I wound up here."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Do your research. Find out what's trending, what people are using for decor. We sell a lot more decor for people's homes than we do antiques anymore. I think that generation has kind of passed on and people are minimalists now, so they want select pieces. So I would say look into what's doing well on eBay or Etsy. If you're a crafter, make those kinds of things that are hot. But you have to have a big variety because if you only have one type of thing, customers, if they want that, that's great, but if they don't, you don't have anything else to offer. So I'd say I would go to several thrift shops, try to look around to see what people bring in and ask the cashiers what's selling. It isn't like a yard sale where people want to rent a booth and sell everything. It doesn't all sell in a month. They need to put more things in their booths each month. A lot of the time, they put out everything they want to get rid of and they don't move things or change things. People like it to look different."
