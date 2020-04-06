Elaine Dosenbach, Survival House overnight staff member, is one of numerous employees dedicated to helping victims of domestic and sexual violence overcome their previous experiences and remind them of their worth.
Prior to her employment at Survival House, Dosenbach held a position at Central Missouri State University (now the University of Central Missouri).
Dosenbach began working at Survival House in 2004 as a weekend staff member before becoming an overnight staff member.
For a brief period, Dosenbach worked at CMSU during the week and at Survival House every other weekend.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“There’s a lot of media discussion about people getting out of abusive, dangerous situations and you see movies and TV shows where as soon as they get away, everything is solved. Well, no it isn’t. I think that’s what shocks people — when they finally realize just because someone managed to physically get away from an abusive partner, abusive parent or abusive whoever, that isn’t the end of it. There is no instant fix. Some people are able to walk away and say, ‘Yup. Done. Screw you.’ But some people think, ‘Well wait a minute. Maybe it was me after all. Maybe I should give them a second chance, a third chance, a twentieth chance.’ I think it’s kind of a big shock to people who think it’s easy and that once you leave them, you’ll be okay. It’s never that easy or our agency wouldn’t need to exist.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“‘What do you guys need?’ We get a lot of other questions like, ‘How many beds do you have available?’ and right now we’re getting calls from KC asking if we’re still accepting clients. Another question I get asked a lot is, ‘Where do you work?’ I say I work at Survival House and they ask, ‘Do you guys accept donations? What do you need?’ Trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper. It’s not very glamorous, but it’s a house. People need stuff.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“That kind of goes back to there being no instant fix. It can be very frustrating to hear people say, ‘Well if she’s being abused, why doesn’t she just leave? If he’s being harassed, why doesn’t he just tell her to leave him alone?’ It’s not that easy. It can be very challenging for me to take a deep breath, inhale for three, hold for three, exhale for three and explain why it’s not that easy as opposed to saying, ‘That’s a stupid, stupid thing to say. Where on earth is your brain?’ So for me, being tactful when it comes to people who are dismissive of what survivors of abuse have been through, that’s pretty challenging. You have to remind yourself it’s hard to understand where these people are coming from and what they’ve been through.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I think it’s helping clients find their own tools, helping them remember that they are not the problem. Whatever their ex said or is saying, whether they’re harassing over text, harassing their families or whatever else, they’re not useless or stupid or worthless. Whatever crap that their ex has said about them, they are not worthless and deserve to be treated with basic courtesy and respect if nothing else. And helping them find what they need. Helping them find it themselves, not handing it over to them. And reminding them that they are worthwhile and a competent person. You’re going to screw up sometimes, that’s okay. Welcome to the human race, we’re a disaster.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“I had never even heard of that kind of thing. Shelters weren’t really a thing until the 70s. They were in places, but not the concept of actually it’s wrong to do this and that people who have been treated like this have to have somewhere to go. So my 10-year-old self would have had no idea what the heck this even was. At that time, we were all pretty focused on ‘Star Wars,’ so I think I would have been more interested in having a lightsaber or maybe the Millennium Falcon. That probably would have been my life goal at that time.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“I think the big one would be to remember to never take things personally. We’ve come a long way in terms of addressing the disaster that is our legal system sometimes. We’re making slow progress, but it is still progress, it still counts. The thing is, you shouldn’t take it personally when something doesn’t work out. Sometimes things are going to crash and burn. It’s never about us, it’s about our clients. It’s about their needs, not how we feel about it. I would say that and you have to leave work at work or you’ll burn out within the first few months. I think I would tell anybody coming into any kind of social work to keep your focus on your clients and not yourself. Once you leave work, try not to take too much home with you because that’s not going to help you, them, your cause or anything you believe in. Also, stock up on caffeine.”
