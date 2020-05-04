Jessica Grant, co-owner of Strive Fitness and Wellness — Warrensburg, previously had a career as a preschool teacher, but as Grant started attending group fitness classes at Strive, she decided to become an instructor part-time before eventually pursuing the career full-time.
“I wanted to take all my attention and see where this could go and how many amazing people I could meet and help along their fitness journey,” Grant said.
Katrina Shanks, who co-owns Strive with Grant, was Grant’s instructor at Strive and had encouraged Grant to pursue her certification.
When the previous owners of Strive decided to sell the business, Grant and Shanks took over the business as co-owners in February.
Shanks said she and Grant have different strengths that help them succeed in each aspect of owning and operating Strive.
“I think this helps us realize that where one of us might be weak, we can rely on the other one to pick up the slack and take off with it,” Shanks said. “It helps the business run smoothly.”
Shanks also said Grant jump started and organized their online fitness classes they offered during the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of their instructors.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Honestly, the amazing people we get to work with. We get to see people come in and just grow. We get to see their confidence grow, we get to see people connect in the community.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“Most of the questions that I get are just how people can participate and who our classes are fit for. And our classes are for everyone, whatever your current capability may be, and we can help guide you to a class that suites your needs in your community and find a place that you feel good in.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“That’s a hard one to answer because I honestly just love what I do. I don’t really see much of it as a challenge. I just see it as what is the next step I can take to make the gym better. Staying educated, taking all the continuing education courses that I can to provide even better classes or equipment or whatever we can offer at Strive.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“The most rewarding is seeing people come together in the community and seeing people accomplish things they never thought was possible. Whether it’s gaining flexibility or gaining strength and being able to do more in everyday life, that is the most rewarding.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Yes because my 10-year-old self was completely shy and I’m still a shy person. Honestly, I thought that I would work with kids and I absolutely loved that, I did that for a long time. But I truly found my passion in the group fitness room.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“You’re never going to feel 100% ready. You can practice, practice, practice and know what you’re going to do in your first class, but give yourself grace because every single class is going to continue to get better. The nerves are going to be set aside a lot more and the nerves will turn into excitement for every single class. You’ll find your people, your community that supports you and it’s a really awesome atmosphere so just keep going and don’t let yourself hold yourself back. Believe in yourself and find your supportive community that gives you a pick-up when you’re feeling hard on yourself and be able to give that back to them because it’s truly worth it.”Staff Writer Dustin Steinhoff can be reached by emailing dustin.steinhoff@dsjnow.com or by calling (660) 747-8123.
