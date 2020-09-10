Integrity Roofing Siding, Gutters & Windows co-owner Blake Clarkson started the business, located at 501 N. Holden St., about 13 years ago and currently has about 25 employees and works with 45 install contractors between the Warrensburg and Lee’s Summit locations.
Clarkson co-owns the business with David Todd, who he met in high school and has been friends with for more than 30 years.
“From day one, David and I have been 50/50 partners in this business and we’ve struggled with it and celebrated with it,” Clarkson said.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“How much interaction I actually get to do with our community, with our employees and with other small businesses in the areas that we serve.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“Everybody thinks if you’re the president of a company you just get a big, fat check every week and you’re golfing all the time. ... I probably work just as hard as our employees. What might be a little different is at 5 o’clock, they clock out and leave their work here whereas as an owner, I’m actually one of two owners, we continue taking what’s left from the rest of the day and sometimes we take it home with us and worry about things,” he said. “... It’s not like at 5 o’clock we stop caring for our employees. We do get interactions after hours sometimes with employees who might find themselves in unique situations and need some help or maybe they need a day off because something’s come up and their manager isn’t available. So we make ourselves available to our employees even though we might be the CEO or CFO.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Definitely, hands-down, the weather. Being in exterior remodeling and full replacement service, we have a certain expectation that is set by our customers. To meet those expectations can be challenged by Mother Nature a lot of times. I would say a strong second would be just finding people who want to work, be in a good environment, get to provide a service to the community and be a part of a company that is involved in the community outside of daily duties and tasks.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Being in a position to give back. We are going on 13 years in business, the last five years we’ve gotten to spend in our Warrensburg location when we moved down here. Even from day one we’ve had such a heart for helping our communities, especially underprivileged or underserved kids, which is probably our biggest priority,” said the co-owner. “... We also want to be known as a small business that also gives back in big ways to the community. We don’t always advertise those, sometimes we just do a lot of things. There are customers who have needs that can’t be met by their income status or physical abilities and so we just step in and help out quite a bit. It’s very rewarding to know we can serve others and help them in whatever areas they need help in.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“I wouldn’t be surprised, I don’t think. From what I can remember of myself as a young kid, I was the kid that took the push lawn mower and Weedeater plugged in with an extension cord and would go around the neighborhood to try and help people with their grass, mowing their lawn. I was raised in church so I think I had a natural upbringing helping and caring for others. I’ve been told throughout my life I need to stop putting everyone else before me and work on me sometimes.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“What I learned is that you start each day as a new day. You’re always going to have challenges that may be unique. You’re also going to have times to celebrate accomplishments. One of the things I enjoy here at Integrity is trying to be the best leader that I can. I’m always taking recommendations for books, audio books or conferences helping me to be a better leader. ... Don’t focus on what your job is and how you can always become better, focus on how to make others better and naturally you will be successful.”
