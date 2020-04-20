Show Me Dust Bunnies owner Veroushka Jones has operated her own business for four years, but she said she has always found cleaning to be a self-soothing activity.
Jones said she has found that interacting with other people in the cleaning industry or related businesses helps build her knowledge of the industry and build meaningful connections.
Jones is also involved in a group that travels around the country cleaning Ronald McDonald Houses.
Her next trip is set to take place in Las Vegas and will coincide with a convention taking place the same week.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Something that comes up a lot is that people don’t know I travel the country visiting other cleaning companies. Some people find it strange, but it’s more community building with our industry and going through the learning process of how other companies operate. I try to go two to three times a year. It just depends on what the budget allows and scheduling. Typically I try to go in the winter time when we’re the slowest.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“I think people mostly want to know what level of help that they need. A lot of that is personal. Someone who is retired with no pets and no kids needs help a lot less often. But somebody that has two toddlers is probably drowning in finger paintings and scribbles on the wall. We do commercial as well.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“The most challenging aspect of my job currently is that we started carpet cleaning and trying to let the community know that we also do that. We’ve been really affiliated with the military and helping with military move-outs for a long time and that’s how we got our reputation. So just getting the word out that we do carpet cleaning and that we have certification for that, upholstery and other things in our industry.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“There’s not a lack of things to learn. I’ve come to realize this especially during COVID-19, working at home. I’ve been doing a lot of at home training as a lot of other people have. The outpouring from the industry and industry instructors in general has been absolutely phenomenal. We’ve done three to four day trainings at a time, talking to each other and talking to restoration companies and the people that help write the standards for our industry ISSA (International Sanitary Supply Association) and IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification). That’s pretty much what’s been going on here lately. Just pounding at the training aspect and making sure our staff is well equipped.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Oh yes, I never thought I would be cleaning for a living. I’ve always been kind of a weird tinkerer in that aspect, very introverted. I think a lot of business owners don’t realize there are lots of introverts as entrepreneurs. I would sit there in the living room and detail our remote control or those old rotary phones where you had to spin the dial to call somebody. I would take those apart and smudge out all the fingerprints and put it back together. It irritated my mom because she thought I was nuts, but it was self-soothing in a way. I never made that connection until I started a cleaning company that I was wired weird.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“So many people get into the cleaning industry because you can essentially start with really low overhead, but they don’t understand the value of themselves. Every summer, we have a flood of cleaning companies that pop up, especially with the military and everyone moving in the summer, but they fade away in the fall for whatever reason. The biggest one I’ve found is that they under price themselves so much that they can’t continue going, they can’t hire staff or they have to pay people under the table. If anything, I would say get in touch with the Johnson County Economic Development Committee and hammer out that business plan. Even if you’re doing this part-time on the side, you’ll go a lot farther if you know exactly how much this is going to cost you in the endgame if you’re going to do this long term.”
