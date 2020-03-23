Shelter Insurance agent Drew Shanks helps his clients by ensuring they know the specifics of the insurance policies they are covered by.
Shanks began his career with Shelter Insurance in August 2011.
Prior to this employment, Shanks graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a finance degree and worked at the Central Bank of Warrensburg.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“When people think of the insurance industry, it’s actually harder than it might look. It kind of looks like you sit behind a desk all day and bring in all the money people pay for insurance. People might not realize how much I have to do on my side to try and know policies and how it applies to them. I don’t think people know how easy it is for me to make it for them. People think changing insurance companies and getting that information is a daunting task, but I try to make it as simple as possible and try to do all the work that I can on my side. It kind of helps people be in less stressful of a situation.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“I think everybody wants to know if I can save them any money, but it it’s pretty competitive market. I can’t guarantee the lowest price, but I want to make sure they understand what they’re actually buying and what their policy covers. A lot of people just buy insurance and they have no idea what they’re buying. They just know the city requires them to have it, so just being able to educate people about what they’re actually purchasing.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“One tough thing, it’s bittersweet, is delivering life insurance death benefit/death claim because you know that the person you’re delivering to has recently experienced a really tough loss and something nobody wants to have to experience. At the same time, you know that the loved one looked ahead and thought of planning ahead so they’d be less financially burdened if the worst case scenario happened.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Being able to meet new people, build those relationships with my clients, getting to know different members of the community and being able to help people. Whether it’s helping them figure out their coverage or being able to save them money, seeing how much people appreciate you being able to take the time out to walk them through their policy and letting them know the different aspects of it and how that applies to them.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“I think so. When I was 10, I was riding bikes and playing basketball at the time. I never really saw myself sitting behind a desk for a living.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Put in your time. You always want to do the right thing. Even when it’s hard, you want to make sure you’re taking care of people and just doing the right thing all the time. That’s one of the best recipes for success.”
