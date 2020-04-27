Northside Christian Church Senior Minister Sid Tiller has been in the ministry for 35 years and has spent most of that time as a senior or preaching minister.
Tiller said the only point in his career when he wasn’t a minister full-time was during the six years he spent as vice president of student development at Point University (formerly Atlanta Christian College).
Tiller did not initially believe he would someday be a Christian minister, though.
He even took the time to study Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism before finding his faith in Christianity.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I’m not sure if it would surprise people, but it’s not like you can put (the calling) on and off. I’m a minister for God and the gospel 24/7. Even when I’m off, I’m praying for people, thinking about sermons. It’s a matter of being rather than doing.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“People obviously ask me religious, spiritual questions. People ask me what I do all week. I would say to them, humorously, because I preach Sunday morning and Sunday night, I work one day a week and I get a five hour lunch break. By far, the most frequent question is ‘How do I become a Christian?’ or ‘How do I get close to God?’ There’s the apologetic questions, ‘Why do bad things happen to good people?’ and ‘Why is there so much suffering in the world?’ and ‘What’s the difference between Christianity and Islam, Buddhism or Hinduism?’ I love this question because when I was in college I was studying to be a lawyer and I was pretty much a skeptic. I thought religion was something people made up to make sure there wasn’t anarchy. I figured out there was something to this, that we have a spiritual side as well as physical and emotional, so I evaluated different world religions. I read the Quran, I read the writings of Confucius, I read about Judaism. I saved Christianity for last because I didn’t want to be a Christian just because I grew up in America. I read C.S. Lewis’ ‘Mere Christianity’ and that book just totally changed my whole direction because it showed me you can be a Christian and have a brain. It became a way for me to answer a lot of questions, or at least to answer them well enough so that I could believe. Helping those people answer those questions themselves is the way I’m wired.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“It’s both challenging and rewarding that I walk with people through the darkest valleys of life: illness, death, relationships, break ups. It’s hard when you’re empathizing with people when they’re in pain, but it’s also a time where God’s presence is needed more than ever. It’s difficult, but I never shy away from it.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“It’s not only the bad times, but the good times too. Being able to help people have God transform their lives. Being with them during weddings and births and sharing life with them and building relationships with them. I’ve been here now 14 years. I’ve baptized a lot of kids here, I’ve married some folks, I’ve buried some folks. It’s all very rewarding to me.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“That’s an easy one. Totally. I graduated from high school in metro Atlanta with a class of 500 and if there were an election for the five people least likely to be a minister, I’d probably win that election. I had no inkling that I would go into ministry one day.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Find something you love to do and get someone to pay you for it. I think ministry has to be a calling. You don’t get into it for the money. It’s long hours, it’s stressful, but if you’re geared towards it, it’s totally rewarding. I don’t see myself ever doing anything else and I frankly don’t see myself retiring because I feel that I’m made to do it. That’s what I would say to folks: ‘Would you do this for free?’ and I can tell you I would. I’d have to find a way to provide for my family, but I would do what I do for free. That says to me that I’m called to it.”
