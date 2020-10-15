Working Today: Pharmacy technician helps fill prescriptions for community members

Pharmacy technician Ashley Hicks has been helping Summers Pharmacy patrons fill their medication prescriptions for just over a year.
Hicks has worked as a pharmacy technician for seven years total, starting out when she was just 19.
Hicks said she finds helping customers and being able to chat with them when she has the time to be the most rewarding part of her job.
What would surprise most people to learn about your job?
"There's a few different things. The first thing would probably be the pace. You'd think everything is fast-paced. Somebody drops off a prescription, they get it within minutes of that. It's a process having to go through steps as far as if their insurance is OK with it, HIPPA laws and all that. We're also on our feet besides our lunch break. And a lot of people think you have to go to school for it and you don't. I actually started when I was 19, so I've been doing this for years now and I've never had to go to school for it."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“We get asked if we slap a label on stuff for prescriptions. A lot of times, especially with right now being flu season, with people coming in to get their flu shot, we always have to make sure a pharmacist is available to do it because the technicians can't do it. There's certain stuff a technician can do and there's certain stuff only a pharmacist can do. If somebody's waiting on their medication, but the pharmacist has to verify something on it, we can't do it. We have to wait for the pharmacist. We're there, we're doing the work, but we can't do everything the pharmacist can do."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I would say patience. With having to go through third-party insurance to get a script filled for a patient, it's not always a doctor sends a script over, we can fill it with no problem. There are times that there are problems. It's patience from every party involved. Sometimes it's frustrating when somebody needs a medication and all we want to do is help them, but we're restricted by other things that are stopping us from just handing it to them when they want it."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“The patients. I've worked at a few other pharmacies and this has absolutely been the best one I've worked at. When you see a customer's name pop up on the phone or you see them come in and they're just the friendliest ever. They'll sit there and have a conversation with you if you have time. They're so understanding and patient. It's a blessing to be able to have them fill with us and be able to communicate with them and see them happy."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Probably. I have always loved sports and I wanted to work with sports, so being a doctor or pharmacy technician was never a thought in my mind, besides maybe like a vet but I don't want to have to put animals down. Working with medicine was never something I planned on doing, it wasn't a goal or anything. It just happened. But I don't regret going down this path. I absolutely love it."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Go for it. There are different aspects you have to learn and there are challenges, but if you like helping people and this is what you feel like you're meant for, then go for it. There should be nothing stopping you. You don't have to go to school for it, you don't necessarily have to have the experience. I had no experience whatsoever when I started off. You have to take the baby steps just as with any other job, learn and go for it."
