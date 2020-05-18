PCMR, LLC IT Technician Brett Wampler said he has been an employee with PCMR since the beginning, being the first employee that was hired a little over a year and a half ago.
PCMR is a computer, mobile phone and video game repair company located at 209 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
Wampler said he is well informed on the inner workings of various technologies, having constructed, deconstructed and repurposed a number of devices on his own.
In addition to his position at PCMR, Wampler is also a Studio Art Illustration major at the University of Central Missouri with a focus on creating both digital and traditional art.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I think a lot of people are under the impression that when you have issues with a computer, it’s almost always a really straightforward fix, you just have to know what you’re doing. To some degree that’s true, but also in my experience working here, that’s not always the case. There’s a lot of trial and error and because of that, it takes a lot of time and effort to do. I don’t think people really think about that sometimes.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“Honestly a lot of people just ask what exactly I do at my job, which would be stuff like replacing computer parts, reinstalling system software. Although, I also interact and tend to customers, answer phones and help customers when they come to the office.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Oddly enough, the most challenging aspect of the job is learning new things. A lot of times it is pretty straightforward, but when you’re dealing with computers and different kinds of technology, everything is built a little differently. So with a lot of issues, there are a multitude of different ways to approach it so sometimes it is a little bit difficult learning about stuff and figuring out what is the best way to approach a situation.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I think it’s really rewarding when, say a customer brings in a device and they don’t really know what is wrong with it, and it’s one of those diagnosis that takes a while for me to figure out. But then I do and I have that ‘eureka’ moment whenever you figure out what is wrong with a device and can fix it.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Kind of. Growing up, I always wanted to be an artists and I’m still pursuing that, but this is definitely a little different than what I probably intended when I was younger.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Get hands-on experience as soon as you can whether that be from you actually starting a job or maybe working on devices as a hobby. I started out by building my own computer and then I did a lot of DIY projects like turning old game consoles into different devices or giving it a different use. Stuff like that really goes a long way to learning the ins and outs of a computer.”
