Working Today: Optometrist provides eye care to the community

Krystal Matson, an optometrist at InSight Eyecare, did not always foresee herself having a career in optometry.
Originally wanting a career in dentistry, Matson said she shadowed a lot of great dentists in Warrensburg during her time in college.
However, she ended up shadowing doctors at InSight Eyecare as well and discovered that optometry was the career for her.
Matson completed her undergraduate program at the University of Central Missouri and then completed a four-year optometry program at the University of Missouri - St. Louis.
After graduation, Matson returned to Warrensburg to work at InSight Eyecare in June 2020.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I honestly think what would surprise people about my job is a lot times they think we just do glasses and contacts. While that is a really big part of what we do, we're essentially primary care providers for the eye. That means we diagnose and manage ocular disease until it gets to a point where it needs special intervention. I think a lot of people don't realize we do ocular diseases. There's also a portion of optometry called binocular vision that has to do with how well the eyes team together. So we're also making sure the eyes team together to work together as a pair."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“I think a lot of people tend to ask me, 'Do you do eye surgery?' and I think that is a great question. I'm an optometrist so my job is to provide primary eye care. Once something reaches a point where it needs a specialist such as a surgeon, then it is my job to get you to the right surgeon for what you need. That being said, I myself do not do the surgery, but I do a lot of pre-surgical care and a lot of post-surgical care. Optometry and ophthalmology often work really well as a team to get the patient to the right person for what they need at that time."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Besides dealing with insurance, insurance is definitely my number one headache on a day-to-day basis, the eyes are incredibly challenging because the eye organ is part of the brain. A lot of people think that it's just the eyeball, but it's not. Vision is so much more complex than we tend to think it is."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I think, just in general, helping people see better. Whether that is because of glasses and contacts or helping them retain their vision even when they're living with an eye disease. We often times tend to take our vision for granted, but so many people have lost their vision due to disease. So just being able to help people continue to see and live a good quality of life is so rewarding on a day-to-day basis."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Probably so. I always knew I wanted to be in a medical field of some sort, but I thought for sure that I was going to be a dentist. I think if I were to go back and ask my 10-year-old self, I'd be like, 'No, you're going to be a dentist' and then, 'Eye doctor? What made you switch to eyes?'"
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Practice self compassion is my biggest piece of advice. I think that's true in any job, but we're always our biggest critic and you have to remember why you're doing what you're doing and just know that you're trying your best. But with that being said, you should go to work everyday with the mindset of giving 100 percent. I think if you do that, you should be able to lay your head down at night and be happy with what you did."
