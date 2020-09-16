In addition to owning and running two businesses, Meyer's Market owners Kristy and Wade Meyer have continued working other jobs as well as raise their four children.
While Kristy is an accountant and Wade is a dorm superintendent in the Air Force at Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, the couple own a rental business as well as the Warrensburg-based Sweet Peeks, which offers 2, 3 and 4-D ultrasounds for expecting mothers.
Their first venture, the store, is located at 108 N. State St., Knob Noster; and their second business is located at 202 N. Holden St., Warrensburg.
The Meyers opened the Knob Noster location in November 2017 and they opened the Warrensburg location June 13, 2020. Wade worked to build the counters and put everything into place after they bought the building in April 2020.
"He always sees my vision and makes it happen," Kristy said.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
"I think a lot of people probably assume that I'm always down here repairing stuff and setting stuff up for (Kristy)," said Wade.
"People always think he's retired from the Air Force and I'm like, 'No, he's still in," Kristy added.
What’s the most common question you get asked about what you do?
"People ask how it started and the origins of it," said Wade.
"My main job is as an accountant and I have a little office in downtown Knob (Noster). I was sitting down there doing taxes and I would just watch all the traffic pass through Knob and it never really stopped. I called (Wade) up and said, 'Knob just needs a little general store.' It was also paired with the fact that it was like the sixth night in a row, we have four kids, that I needed just a tomato or an onion; something little for dinner and there was nowhere in Knob to get groceries." Kristy explained.
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Managing it and balancing everything because it's not just our sole thing. (Wade) is active duty, he's been in it for almost 18 years. I'm a full time accountant. We have four kids and we have a few other side businesses," said the Meyer matriarch and business owner.
"We want it to appear as if this is our sole job," added Wade. "The importance is there, but it's not our only gig. That way people still get that feeling when they walk in like there's a lot of care put into this place."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“My employees. I have eight college girls right now that are more like adopted kids, so we're all like a dysfunctional family. We're pretty close. And then making customers happy," said Kristy.
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
Wade: "I would say so," answered Wade. "I grew up on a farm in Iowa and so it definitely wasn't something you'd envision for a farm boy to end up in and with a (military) uniform on."
"He laughs every day because I'm generally very socially reserved and I don't choose to be around people or make conversation with people, so this job has forced me to greet everybody, make small talk with everybody and get to know people," added Kristy. "Because of the Knob location, I have relationships with my regular customers and I know people I wouldn't have otherwise gotten to know. I'd go into a store, keep my head down, get what I needed and leave. That's how my 10-year-old self was, very socially awkward, reserved and shy. The accountant part of me will stay at my desk and do my job, but this has really pulled me out of my shell and made me get out into the world and not be so socially awkward."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
"Don't get discouraged. People on the other side of the counter are going to be negative and they're going to critique you and have a lot of things to say. Even thought here's a lot of positives, it's like they say, one negative is equal to 100 positive reviews, especially in 2020. There's a lot of keyboard warriors out there that are going to come after you, and I don't know if that's just because of where they are in life or if they are upset with somebody trying to make success for themselves, but just keep going and follow your dreams," said Kristy.
