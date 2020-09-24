Working Today: KMOS producer creates local programming for the central Missouri region

Despite not spending much time as a child watching TV, KMOS-TV Channel 6 Producer Christy Millen spent more than 20 years helping create TV programs for the one station she did tune into as a kid: PBS.
KMOS-TV is a PBS member television station licensed to the University of Central Missouri and is located on the UCM campus in Warrensburg.
KMOS employs several students looking to find employment in the video production industry, which Millen said she finds rewarding as she gets to give hands-on experience to the students.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“A lot of people think that since I work in television, I work in news, which is fast-paced storytelling. We don’t produce a daily news program here at KMOS. The local stories that we tell are more long-form narrative, which means we can spend up to a full day with someone just to produce a five minute story. While obviously every story doesn’t require that, the more we shoot, the more variety we can have in that final edited piece. There’s also a lot of pre-production and behind the scene activity going on before we even show up at the location. We’re doing lots of research, pre-interviews on the phone, writing scripts, getting permission to access the building, doing a sight survey. Rarely do we ever just show up somewhere.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“It’s probably, ‘How much footage do you have to shoot for a story?’ We always say that it requires way more than you think and once you feel like you have enough footage, you probably need to shoot some more. It’s better to have too much than not enough. We can always make something shorter, but it’s hard to make something interesting and good when you don’t have enough material.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, so I would have to say finding new ways to be creative. In order to engage an audience and keep them watching, we have to discover new ways to tell and illustrate the story. Obviously, I don’t want to disappoint anyone either. I’ve just sat down and interviewed someone and they’ve trusted me to tell their story. I definitely don’t want to let them down. Part of that is constantly learning new editing techniques, new ways to operate a camera, new angles to shoot, learning new software. If I want to continue to make a difference and have a place in this field, I really have to keep learning and changing.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“There’s so much about my job that is rewarding. I absolutely love the job that I have. I feel very lucky to have it. I don’t have to be stuck behind a desk all day, I can travel all over Missouri, meet interesting people, learn about all the interesting things they do. I really get to experience things I probably never would have had the chance to do before or otherwise. We’ll be out on a shoot in the van, it says, ‘KMOS’ on the side, and people will come up to us to tell us that they watch us and what their favorite program is. It’s very rewarding to find out that something they watched on KMOS really made a positive impact in their life. I actually didn’t watch too much TV growing up, I know that sounds funny, but when I did watch TV it was PBS. It was ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘The Electric Company,’ ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’ I remember watching Julia Child with my mom and ‘The Lawrence Welk Show’ with my grandma and now I’m working at a PBS station. It really feels like it has come full circle. PBS is really who I am, I don’t know how else to say it. I really love this job and I love everything about it. It’s very rewarding.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“I would say most definitely yes. Like I said, my family didn’t watch a whole lot of TV when we were growing up. We spent a lot of time outside camping, boating, working on the house, that sort of thing. My sister and I would play board games and play outside. So if someone told me I would be making TV shows, I probably would have laughed and rode my bike off down the street. Imagining myself doing this would have been very hard for me as a 10-year-old.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Something I even have to tell myself is, ‘Never give up on yourself.’ A job in TV can be stressful sometimes. There are deadlines of course and last minute assignments. It changes everyday. I like to say that I rarely have two days in a row that are the same. But if you stick with it, put in the hard work and never stop learning, you’ll succeed.”
