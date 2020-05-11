Johnson County Missouri Historical Society Board of Directors Secretary Joyce Simmons-Dorrrell has held her position for three years, but said she has been involved with the Historical Society’s projects since she can remember.
Simmons-Dorrrell said her great-great-grandparents helped fund the Elm School and her parents were some of the many people involved with moving the schoolhouse to the Original Courtyard Square, which she said she remembers helping with as a teenager.
JCHS is a 501c(3) non-profit organization and maintains the Mary Miller Smiser Heritage Library & Museum and historic buildings on the Old Courthouse Square in Warrensburg.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are accepted.
Tours of the buildings, such as the schoolhouse and old courthouse, are also available.
While these tours can typically be given to anyone who visits, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, JCHS is doing tours by appointment only.
JCHS hosts local events such as the Saturday Night Concert Series and Sunday Jam.
Yearly events hosted by the JCMHS include the Haunted History Tour, Old Drum Days and Contra Dance.
Simmons-Dorrrell said JCHS seeks volunteers to help with a variety of projects such as organizing files and doing groundwork, helping with the Haunted History Tour and being part of a committee for organizing future Old Drum Days.
She said those interested in volunteering can email curator@jocomohistory.org.
Additionally, 2020 marks the organization’s centennial birthday, having started in 1920.
Simmons-Dorrrell said the organization had planned to host a lot more events, but the COVID-19 pandemic has stifled some of its plans.
However, she said JCHS is working to put together a cookbook made up of recipes and personal stories submitted from the community.
Submissions can be sent to joycedorrell@gmail.com.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I’m not sure if it would be surprising, but I’m genuinely interested in the community betterment. Part of that is preserving our historical past and that may be something people didn’t know about me. I’ve always had an interest, especially in that area. As a little girl, I would walk past that Davis store and picture in my head what it must have been like when it was open and running. I kept thinking, ‘I hope someone, some day fixes that up before its deteriorated.’ I think getting involved with the historical society directly was because of our community; wanting to see it better and not be demolished.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“People want to know what we have, as far as what kinds of records we have. We hold all of the city records, a lot of family files, information on cemeteries and anything historical. What’s surprising to me is that people are surprised that we have a museum. A lot of people seem to not even know it’s there. There are people who have lived here all their lives and I’ll ask them if they want to see the museum and they’re really surprised.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Making sure we’re there for the public, especially right now. Life hasn’t stopped and people have more time on their hands right now and we’re getting inquiries about genealogy, that sort of thing. A lot of people want to know about properties. Maybe they’ve bought and want to know what the history is behind the buildings or houses they’ve bought. There’s also just the upkeep of the entire facility. We run on volunteers and right now, we have the most active board of directors there’s ever been, so everyone is putting their hands in and doing as much as they can, so that’s been really challenging lately. We could use more volunteers, definitely.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“The most rewarding thing has to be people. People who come in, people who call, people I meet on all sides of it whether its historians, people I meet through the college or digital projects, the community. We really like giving back. As often as we can, we try to have events that are free to the public. That has to be the most rewarding part: knowing that you’re preserving and giving back to the community.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Probably to some degree. I grew up living not far from Old Courthouse Square, so I’ve always been kind of infatuated with it. My parents were really involved with history. My father was very knowledgeable about the Civil War and the farming industry. Both of my parents were involved with the historical society. The part that surprises me though is that I probably didn’t pay enough attention in history class. But I’ve always been interested in local history.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“I would say to jump in there and get involved. You don’t have to have a degree to have interest or be of help. If someone contacts us and tells us what their skills are, we will find a way to put them to use.”
