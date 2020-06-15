Johnson County Food Center Director Carrie Ewing has worked for nonprofit organizations for almost 20 years.
She has served as the director of the Food Center for a year and a half and previously served as a staff member for the Girl Scouts in Johnson County.
Ewing said working or volunteering at a nonprofit organization such as the Food Center requires the ability to be personable and listen to those they are helping.
“Everyone who comes into the Food Center has a different story and a different need,” Ewing said.
The Food Center is located at 137 E. Culton St., Warrensburg.
Those wanting to volunteer can call the Food Center at (660) 747-6188.
Volunteer opportunities are also available for children and small groups to complete outside of the Food Center.
Donations can be made to P.O. Box 872, Warrensburg, 64093.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I think the number of Johnson County residents that the Food Center serves. In November 2019, the Food Center served 591 households.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“A lot of people want to know how they can help. That would be the most common question I get. There are a couple ways people can help. It depends on the person’s interests. People can help by donating food, donating money and donating time.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Currently, the most challenging aspect of my job is COVID-19. It has affected the Food Center’s operations quite a bit because we are maintaining what the Johnson County Community Health Services and Johnson County Emergency Management Agency have recommended of keeping people in the building down to 10 or less. It takes about eight to nine volunteers to run the Food Center on distribution day. Because of that, we are serving our clients outside. They are pulling up to the Food Center, staying in their cars. We have two volunteers who are maintaining social distancing and going out to vehicles to get their information. Then we bring it inside the Food Center, fill a cart with food and bring it out to clients. There are several more additional steps involved in maintaining social distancing and sanitizing all the surfaces we need to sanitize. That has been a big challenge. The Food Center has never closed; we were considered an essential service and we stayed open during the entire quarantine. I want to commend the volunteers who were willing to come in and help make sure the Food Center was able to do what we do.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“The people. The people who volunteer with me and the people that come to the Food Center for food.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Oh yeah, my 10-year-old-self would be stunned. I wanted to be an Olympic swimmer when I was 10.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“You have to listen to people and find out why they’re volunteering. This is a nonprofit, so the people who help here are people who could be doing something else. You want to find out what it is they’re interested in and how to best use their talents for both your nonprofit and for them. People who are volunteering want to serve, they want to do good. You want to help them to do what they do best. Sometimes you have to be patient and listen to people to find out what it is they want to do and how to do it.”
