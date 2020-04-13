Johnson County Central Dispatch E-911 Operations Manager Sarah Christian and the other dispatchers answering the county’s 911 calls are considered the first first responders.
Christian said that she and the other dispatchers have saved a lot of people by accomplishing tasks such as providing instructions to perform CPR over the phone, deescalating hostile situations and talking down individuals attempting suicide.
Despite not being the first people at the scene of an incident physically, dispatchers perform these functions before other first responders arrive on scene.
Christian also said the job requires skills such as multi-taking and the ability to handle stress as every call they receive is different.
Christian has been employed at Johnson County Central Dispatch E-911 for about nine years.
She started out as a dispatcher, worked her way up through the positions of trainer and supervisor before becoming operations manager.
Christian also encouraged those interested in knowing what the job of the dispatcher entails to visit the dispatch building for tours or sit-ins once the COVID-19 situation is over and social distancing orders are not in place.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I think what surprises people the most in our area is that we set off the tornado sirens. A lot of people don’t know that. There’s a lot of things that would surprise people about our jobs. The amount of calls we take in a day, the amount of things we do while we’re on the phone. We’re not just talking on the phone, but talking to officers on the radio or an ambulance on the radio and we’re doing CPR over the phone. It’s not just sitting and taking a call. There’s a lot of things going on while you’re just taking a call.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“What was our worst call. That’s the most common question we get. We usually tell people they don’t want to know about our worst calls.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I think the most challenging is not always knowing the outcome of everything because even if we did CPR over the phone and got them breathing, if they make to the hospital, if they live after that, we don’t always get to know that answer. Sometimes we get to know if the EMS personnel is nice enough to call us and say, ‘Hey, you did a nice job. They continued to live after they made it to the hospital.’ But in most cases, that does not happen.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I have a lot of things. When I leave work, just knowing that even if I have someone that is with their dying loved one and there’s nothing that I can do to help the dying loved one, I’m still there for that person that called me. Just being there for people everyday, that’s what I take home with me. Knowing that I was there for the people that called me. Regardless of what I could do for their loved one, I was there for them.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“No, not at all. I was always interested in medical things and very curious about the human body. I’ve always been in the medical field and I have a lot of medical background. I worked at the ambulance district for five years, I was a phlebotomist, I worked as a med tech in the ER. I ended up injuring my back and ended up in dispatch, so that’s how I got where I am. I love where I’m at. I still get to help people and I don’t have to do the physical part of it. So no, my 10-year-old self would not be surprised.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“I would tell them to learn to make the chaos as controllable as you can. When you come into your shift, it’s always going to be very chaotic. Set up your desk how you can with whatever drinks you want for the day, whatever snacks you want for the day. However you can control your desk, your microphone set up, your radio situation, however you want your things set up because you can control that. The other chaos, it’s going to be controlled chaos, but you can’t always control how it’s going to happen and come at you. But at least you can control the environment around you and that’s going to make you more comfortable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.