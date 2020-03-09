Working Today: Former real estate, business attorney enjoys new career as real estate broker

Following a number of years spent as a real estate and business attorney, Justin Harris and his brother-in-law Jason Sharpe founded Old Drum Real Estate, located at 217 E. Gay St., Warrensburg, in 2017.
Harris obtained his law license in 1999 and practiced in real estate and business law until he decided to work for a large hotel development company.
Harris now holds the position of broker at Old Drum Real Estate, however he sees this position as a continuation of the real estate and business work he has been doing since 1999.
Harris said he finds that working as a broker requires skills in managing real estate transactions as well as people.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“People might be surprised about the number of people I deal with on any given day because I have 10 or 11 agents who are all working on a number of deals, we’ve got title companies to deal with, mortgage companies, other agents and other brokers. Some days I feel like I talk to 50 different people on a little part of a transaction that’s moving along during the process. Sometimes it’s just amazing — I’ll look at my phone and I’ll have texts with 30 different people and 20 phone calls. It’s hard to schedule your time to work on anything that takes a long amount of time to get through because with real estate deals, there’s something happening all the time.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“One common question I get is, ‘What does the broker do?’ The agents are out there in the public eye a lot, working directly with clients on their deals and marketing themselves to try and get new business. The broker, a lot of the time, is back at the office. The broker kind of holds the licenses of all the agents and is responsible to the Real Estate Commission for all the agents. The broker touches every deal that comes through the office and is responsible for all of the deals. A lot of people don’t know what the broker does, but that’s what the broker does: runs the office, runs the business side of the operation, supervises the agents and is responsible for all transactions and agents.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Making people happy sometimes. We really care about getting the best result we can for our clients. We also want to get along with other agents, other title companies, other mortgage lenders, inspectors, investors, everybody involved in a real estate transaction. But sometimes, things go awry. Stuff is found in an inspection, the parties aren’t happy about it, negotiations get a little heated. Trying to be professional and trying to make everyone happy is a challenge sometimes. A lot of deals go very smoothly and there aren’t really any unexpected challenges, but there are quite a few so you’re trying to keep everyone on the same page, make everyone comfortable, come to a compromise and move to closing and ultimately get the transaction done.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Families getting into new homes that they love. Or a seller who is under a lot of stress, moving somewhere else or buying a new house and have a goal to sell their house within a certain time period and for a certain price. When you can make that happen and they feel that you’ve done a good job for them, it’s very rewarding. If you’re representing a first-time home buyer or someone who thought they’d never be able to own a home on their own and you’re able to get the deal done for them and they go to their new home for the first time, it’s pretty exciting. All of my agents really feed off that and I love seeing pictures of the new home buyers with their family and kids standing in their front yard or holding their keys — that’s really rewarding.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“I think so — 10-year-old me wanted to be a professional baseball player, but I wasn’t talented enough. I’ve done a lot of different things in my career. As a licensed attorney, I practiced law for many years in business and real estate and worked for a big company. Now I focus mostly on running this real estate company and doing my own real estate investments. I think 10-year-old me would not even have any understanding of what I’m doing now. I just wanted to play baseball.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“To learn everything you can and to take the time to learn about things you don’t know. To even get a broker’s license requires a certain amount of experience, training and education. I’ve personally found that my business, real estate and legal background really have helped me have a lot of knowledge and understanding about real estate and what it’s like to be a broker before I even got here. I think you’ll find that most brokers are experienced real estate people and that experience has really been invaluable in sorting through problems that might arise in the course of a transaction. If someone wants to be a real estate broker, you have to start out as an agent, put in the time and make an effort to educate yourself beyond what you need to know to get a single transaction done and really understand as much as you can about real estate.”
