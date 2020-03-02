Having been employed as a firefighter specialist at Warrensburg Fire Department for more than 10 years, Ryan Smith said one of the aspects he has enjoyed the most is the variety of different tasks he is called on to complete.
“You never know what you’ll be getting into,” Smith said. “Rather than trying to learn one aspect of a job, with everything we encounter, we have to know how to handle or at least have a general idea of who we need to call to help us handle that.”
Smith said the position requires constant training such as water rescue training, firefighting tactics drills, medical treatment call training and how to open up a car in cases of motor vehicle entrapment.
Additionally, all firefighter specialists are EMT-certified with some going farther to obtain the title of medic.
Smith began his career as a part-time firefighter in 2009 and transitioned into a full-time position in 2012.
Smith has also volunteered at the Johnson County Fire Protection District.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Probably the variety of calls that we run. That’s probably what turns a lot of us onto the job so much — it’s something different everyday.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“Very often I have people ask me about the worst thing I’ve ever ran and usually I just say, ‘We see some crazy stuff sometimes.’”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I would have to say the variety of calls that you run and having to try to find a solution to fix every problem that you might encounter.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“I love the people I work with. You make some friends here that you call brother or sister. I love working with the public as well. Everyone here is going to tell you they like to help people. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be in it. We all love the adrenaline aspect of the job too.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Not at all. I went through a phase in my late teens where I wanted to be a teacher and I got a job as a paraprofessional for the school district in town. I figured out teaching wasn’t for me, but I think I always kind of knew this was the direction my life was going, even when I was a kid.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Be open to learning things, do your best to learn new skills and give it your best. Train hard and adapt to change.”
