Zach Bush, an operations supervisor at Ferrellgas, helps provide the community with propane which powers heating, cooking and equipment engines.
In the five years Bush has spent at Ferrellgas, he said he has found that customer service is the most important skill he utilizes.
He said it is also important to able to handle the outdoor elements as the job requires working in the cold of winter and the heat of summer.
Ferrellgas is located at 425 E. Young Ave., Warrensburg.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I find a lot of people are surprised at how much propane expands when it goes from a liquid state to vapor. It’s transported as a liquid, but all of the appliances in homes run on vapor. It expands 207 times its original volume. That’s the reason we only fill propane tanks 80%: to leave room for that expansion rate inside the tank.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“‘What’s the price of propane now?’ or ‘When is the best time to buy?’ Buy in the summertime, that’s usually the cheapest.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“Probably dealing with the weather. Trying to schedule our jobs and tank sets around rain and getting into people’s yards to set the tank. A lot of times if we can’t get into somebody’s yard to set the tank, we’ll temporary set it and run a temp line around to the house until we can get in there to actually set the tank and get it all hooked up. Of course there’s the snowy and icy roads in the winter time when we’re out delivering gas.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Relationships that I get to build with our customers. I love being able to show them the difference we can make for them. I grew up in a rural community my whole life and I learned early that a man is only as good as his word. My mom always said that and I try to give my customers our word and go above and beyond to treat them like family and take care of them. Things might not always go as planned, but we try to make it right and keep them warm in the winter.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“No, I’ve always loved being outside and working with my hands. I grew up helping my grandpa work on his farm and I always loved just being outside.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Everyday is different. Be flexible and expect your schedule to change at the drop of a hat. Treat your customers like members of your family and make their concerns your own. Never cut corners and always make safety your number one priority.”
