Working Today: EMA deputy director helps ensure Johnson County is prepared for disasters

In his position as Johnson County Emergency Management Agency deputy director, Brian Biondo is able to help citizens in Johnson County and the surrounding areas be prepared to respond to a variety of emergency situations.
Biondo interned at the EMA for four months prior to becoming employed at the agency in April 2018.
With Johnson County in the middle of experiencing ongoing winter weather, Biondo advises being prepared for winter weather by having rations stored at your residence and keeping a blanket stored in your vehicle.
“Be prepared for anything,” Biondo said. “One of our quotes we like to say right now is, ‘stay alert, stay alive.’”
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Probably the amount of different things we do. We have so many interactions with different organizations and agencies and the scope of what we do is pretty broad. I oversee equipment maintenance, IT, preventive maintenance for our fleet and I also manage the Household Hazardous Waste Program for Johnson County. On the other end of that, we have Cassidy Poteet and she’s the other deputy director. She oversees the volunteer coordination and she does a lot of the finance and administration for our agency. So I guess it would be the extent of what we do that surprises a lot of people.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“What we do. For someone from the outside, it’s sometimes difficult to explain exactly what it is we do here at Emergency Management without having an hour-long conversation just because of the different things that we do. For a day-to-day citizen who works a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job somewhere else, it’s hard to explain because we have our own programs that we do here internally to better our agency. But at the same time, we also work on multiple other things, like the healthcare coalition that I’m the chairperson of. The focus of that is to prepare our medical facilities, in-home care and anyone who works in the medical field to be prepared for a natural disaster or any kind of situation that might cause their day-to-day operations to be difficult. What we do for that is have a table top exercise, go through some training with them and send them home with an exercise they can do with people at their own facility so that they’re better prepared to deal with these things.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“It would be difficult to say what is the most challenging just because each day offers so many different opportunities for us. I guess it would be managing all of the different things we are doing all the time. But that just comes with practice. I take notes and make sure to write down everything I’ve been doing and everything I plan on doing so that way we don’t lose track of time of one of the things I want to get done that day.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Getting to see the impact that it has on the community. Being able to complete something and see that it does actually provide a bit of it to our community. Being able to help the other counties in our region. Johnson County resides in Region A of Missouri and with that, we have multiple other counties that we also assist with. In the past year when we had all that flooding that was really bad, Johnson County didn’t see a lot of that because of the geography of where we live. However, a lot of the counties that surround us experienced a lot of flooding and we were able to go help those communities sandbag or prevent flooding from doing further damage to their communities. In rural Missouri, there’s a lot of farming and that’s one of the staples that foundations are built on for these communities and it’s good to be able to help them preserve that.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Absolutely. It wasn’t what I was expecting. I kind of just fell into place for it but I’m glad I’m here. Ten-year-old me probably had about 5,000 different things he wanted to do. But now I get to do 5,000 different things.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Try to get involved as much as you can. If you see an opportunity to get involved with an agency, even if it’s on a small scale or if it’s just for a small project, your involvement will go a long way. You’ll get to introduce yourself to a lot of people that you’ll later have work relationships with and better branch out your contacts. I would say that a large part of what this field requires is networking. You need to be able to work with your partners, other local agencies and rural regional agencies.”
