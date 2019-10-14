Janet Burch has been behind the counter as a a bank teller for more than 20 years.
She works for Equity Bank, which has two Warrensburg branches: at 612 N. Maguire St. and at 110 S. Mitchell St.
Burch works at the North Branch on Maguire.
"I started in the late 1990’s and I’ve been at this location since this past May," she said.
Success in a position like hers requires sociability and attention to detail.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
"I think they would be surprised at how difficult customers can be sometimes. It’s a bank, you’d think you’d just go in, do your transaction and go. There are some that are very interesting, to say the least. It’s customer service, you get it with any business. You’re there for them, so you just have to take care of them with a smile and just go about your day."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
"The most common question I get as a teller is people asking me how much money actually goes through the bank. Everyone thinks the bank is a stockpile of money, and that’s not the case. People say, 'Oh so you have access to all that?' No, we don’t have access to all that. That’s not how that works. You don’t see all the money, it’s just numbers on a ticket."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
"Personally, I think it's just to make sure you’re balanced and keep your money in check."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
"My coworkers. They make it fun. We all have a good time and it’s like a second family. You get some that come and go, but overall that’s what I like about it. I enjoy my job. I love coming in every day because it’s something new. One of the girls here now is from our south branch, so sometimes they switch around, which can be fun because we get to work with Sam today or stuff like that. I enjoy my coworkers."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
"Absolutely. I think my 10-year-old self thought I was supposed to be a professional softball player."
What advice would you give to someone starting a job similar to yours?
"With any customer service job, you really have to have the personality to be able to talk to strangers, just to try and make it better and be articulate with them, be personal with them. Because if you’re shy, this is not where you should be. You’re interacting constantly with the community. Make sure you’re able to converse with the person, anybody for that matter, because that’s what you do all day long."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.