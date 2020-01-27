Kendy Berislavich is the shop manager of Coffee Sknobs, where she orders materials and ingredients for the coffee shop while also handling the responsibilities of a barista, making drinks for customers behind the coffee bar, which she does all for free as a volunteer.
Coffee Sknobs, located at 103 W. McPherson St., Knob Noster, is a non-profit organization owned by Valor Church.
Valor Church pastor Craig Coppenbarger and his wife, Maggie, are the owners of Coffee Sknobs.
The coffee shop and church also share the same address.
The profit generated by Coffee Sknobs goes toward the church as well as other non-profit and community organizations.
Berislavich said the coffee shop has donated gift cards and supplies during Whiteman Air Force Base and Knob Noster school events and has donated funds to the Johnson County Ambulance District and local clubs.
“[The Coppenbargers] are really great about giving back to the community,” Berislavich said. “Any of us behind the bar have the freedom to help give whatever is needed, within reason, to someone who comes in with a need.”
Berislavich said the Coppenbargers wanted a space for people to come, have someone to talk to and drink coffee in a space in town for the whole community.
“Opening the shop was a good way to support what we do as a church and also get people in the building,” Berislavich said.
For Berislavich, one of the best aspects of her job is getting to know people from a variety of different places.
With Whiteman Air Force Base being located near Knob Noster, Berislavich said a lot of customers and workers are from places across the U.S.
“Hearing people’s stories is a blast,” Berislavich said. “You learn about different parts of the country. We’ve taken a couple of vacations based on what people who have come in have told us.”
Berislavich has been with Coffee Sknobs since it first opened in November 2017 and worked the cash register as a volunteer before moving up to her current position.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“Probably that I volunteer my time and it’s on a volunteer basis for my part of it.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“‘How much coffee do you drink?’ Typically, people will ask if I drink coffee all day and the answer is no, I get rather shaky. But it is great coffee. I have an Americano every morning and sometimes I’ll drink some house coffee on my way out the door.”
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I think that because I volunteer, there is just a love for what I do and for the girls that I work with, so it’s not super challenging. Maybe when balancing it with my home life. I have three daughters and my husband is currently deployed, so there’s time management. But it’s a great job and I love every bit of it.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“Absolutely the people I work with and the people that come in. I love people, this community and the girls back there with me. I do get to work with my oldest daughter sometimes, which is a lot of fun.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“Probably not. I’ve always loved people and I’ve always wanted to serve, so the volunteer aspect isn’t shocking to me.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“It’s really just about loving people and being open to have conversations. Make great coffee, but take a minute to talk to people and learn about other people and how their day is. The stuff you learn is amazing.”
