Working Today: Chiropractor helps relieve patients of pain throughout the body

Layton Gray has been a chiropractor for about five years and has operated Gray Chiropractic & Wellness Center with his wife, Alexia Gray, for almost a year.
Before opening Gray Chiropractic & Wellness Center, he worked for his great uncle in Marshall and at a practice in Virginia, which Layton Gray said he learned the most from as its high volume of patients (about 100 patients between himself and one co-worker each day) gave him a wide range of experience.
Gray Chiropractic & Wellness Center is located at 510 E. Gay St.
What would surprise people most people to learn about your job?
“I feel like most people don't know a whole lot about chiropractics to begin with. About 20% of people, the last time I checked, actually see a chiropractor. Depending on who you ask, just about everybody should be seeing one. I think the biggest thing people don't realize is a lot of times you can treat infants. I think the youngest I've seen was a four-day-old. Or that we do a lot of extremity work, meaning if you have an ankle, foot or hand - it's not all just related to the spine, there's a lot of extra things we do. And it's not a two year degree; it's a solid eight when it's usually all said and done. Sometimes people get that one confused."
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“Most people looking for a chiropractor want to know if I use the thumper (an adjusting tool), which we do do, but we prefer to do hands-on adjustments. I'd say that's probably the most common just because they either want it or want to completely avoid a practice that does it."
What is the most challenging aspect of your job?
“I'd say usually dealing with insurance is the most challenging, but I don't actually handle that too much - that is my staff. If someone doesn't get as quick of results as they should. Or a complicated case - sometimes it can be interesting, sometimes it can be fun, sometimes you think a person is going to respond perfectly and they end up taking 10 times longer and they'll get frustrated. So I'd say managing or handling that is the most difficult. Just kind of managing someone who doesn't get the results they're looking for as soon as they expect it and trying to make them understand that, which I think hits just about every medical field out there."
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“There's a lot to that. I love adjusting as it is. I like getting in there and helping people. I'd say the biggest things are seeing someone come back with amazing results. I like to see people start chiropractic from day one, get a baby in here, start on them and have them grow up with a chiropractor, but some don't start until they're 50. I had one just today who has had MRIs, PT, pain management, shots and now they want to put a neurostimulator in her low back. We did one adjustment and she was already seeing a result. She had been to every single person, I mean they had been chasing this in circles, caught in a bit of a medical loop for years and already noticed somewhat of a difference after the first adjustment. Like I said, some people don't start until they're 50 and they've maybe had chronic pain for the last 15 years and have been just managing, thinking it's just part of getting old. They come in and usually the next visit, maybe within the first five, and there's a night and day difference when they expected it to take months or years to get some sort of result. It might be 50%, but if they were at 10/10 pain, 50% is a lot."
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“No, I've been planning for the medical field forever and honestly, chiropractic was probably at the top of the list since about middle school. I thought about dental, thought about a regular M.D., but didn't want to work in people's mouths and I don't like the hospital setting and chiropractic was always slightly above those anyway. So at one point, dad said pick one and stick with it and chiropractic ended up being it. I was too lazy to pursue something else, so I just stuck with the one thing that I thought I always wanted to do. I wouldn't say I regret it at all, but there are definitely things I learned that seemed not as exciting as the thought of what you see as you come in as a young kid being a patient. Behind the scenes, there's a lot more to it."
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
"Become very good with your hands, get as much hands-on as you can. If you're starting school, I actually get a few kids in here that are going into chiropractic school, I can't tell them to adjust enough. If there's an extra curricular or outside course, get very good with your hands. The school will teach you how to do notes, cover everything in there. If people don't go out of their way to become a good adjuster, they better be a heck of a business person. Not many people will stick around unless you can really sales pitch them if they're not good with their hands because that's where you get results."
