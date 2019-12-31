Paul Gustafson, owner of Papa Shrubs Arboreal Nursery, Orchard and Vineyard, tends and harvests a number of crops one may not associate with Missouri, such as his Chinese chestnut trees that produce crops in late fall.
Gustafson acquired the land for his orchard about 13 years ago, bringing with him about 250 trees and pots when he moved from Lexington to start his endeavor.
“I was ready to buy land,” Gustafson said.
He later began selling his crops under his company name, Papa Shrubs, his second choice after deciding not to go with “Mother Shrubbers.”
Gustafson expects to produce 400 to 600 pounds of chestnuts each year within three years, once his last couple of orchards are fully grown.
Gustafson is not entirely interested in making money from his orchard, though; he would rather see people taste his products and appreciate the taste of something new.
What would surprise people most to learn about your job?
“I’m an extreme gardener. A lot of people have their regular garden while I have chestnuts, hardy kiwi, 900 aronia and a vineyard. Most gardeners don’t go to that extreme, so that’s why I call it extreme gardening.”
What’s the most common question you get about what you do?
“I don’t get questions, I get a phrase: ‘Chestnuts roasting over an open fire.’ Thousands of times. And I smile. Yeah, I know the song.”
What is the most challenging aspect for your job?
“Struggling with keeping organic. The green Japanese beetle has invaded the Midwest. You’ll see plenty of damage in mid-summer. To keep them from defoliating all my trees, I have to use a spray to knock them down. I use a spray where you can walk back into the area in 24 hours versus ones where you don’t want to walk back into for two weeks, so I keep it light and easy. But if you don’t do it, they will create so much damage you won’t get any crop. I don’t know why, but the green Japanese beetle doesn’t go for any of the native plants here. Somehow they have resistance. The aronia they don’t touch much, but they’ll tear up the blueberries, blackberries, grapes and chestnut trees. So the challenge is trying to keep it all organic as possible but still being practical by reducing the amount of insects that are a nuisance — no, devastating. Talk to anybody who does any gardening and they’ll fully understand. I lost an entire grape crop one year. In the matter of 48 hours, they were all gone.”
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job or career?
“When I see my chestnuts being used by local eateries, such as Green Truck Bakery. When they’re not just making a chestnut roast, but actually creating recipes with it in a finer cuisine. That’s what I think is rewarding. I thought one of the best ones was made last year: chestnut beer. It was good. It was an ale but almost to the point of a chocolate style with roasted chestnuts. It’s interesting seeing my product being used elsewhere. I’ve sold to Terra Health & Wellness Market and I also sell on the side to people who need them, but the most rewarding thing is seeing them be used ... they take the product and make it into something even better. You feel validated for all the work you put in.”
Would 10-year-old you be surprised that you are in this position or field?
“I didn’t know what chestnuts were back then. I didn’t know what aronia or hardy kiwis were. A lot of people in Missouri don’t. In the past two years, I’ve done a lot of educating. At [Knobtoberfest] there was a guy who spent time in Germany — I think he was in the military — who was so appreciative of having chestnuts here. It’s a common staple during the late fall in Germany as well as across Europe, Japan and China. But not here in the U.S. I feel like I’m an ambassador on this side of the state for chestnuts.”
What advice would you give someone starting a job similar to yours?
“Have a market for it. I went into this not having a market. Also, with chestnuts, you take care of them during the summer if you get any pest problems. In late September through early October, you should do it every day or every other day. And if you let them sit out for a week, they’ll dry out. That actually causes them to get sweeter, but tougher. If you’re serving them fresh, you want them to be cooked and be really tender. If you allow them to cure, the starches become sugars. For the nuts I’ll do next year for breads, I’ll allow them to sit out for a week and reduce the amount of water, converting the starches into sugars to produce a sweeter product to better make the flour.”
